Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report $3.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.61 billion. Leidos posted sales of $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $13.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.78 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.53 billion to $14.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.57. The company had a trading volume of 618,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Leidos has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $113.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Leidos by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.