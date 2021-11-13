Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report $20.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.65 million and the highest is $20.92 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $23.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $86.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $87.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $82.05 million to $86.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDUS shares. Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. 39,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,515. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $439.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.