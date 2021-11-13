Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.23. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.80. 213,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,710. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $139.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,875 shares of company stock worth $12,617,247. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

