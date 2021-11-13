Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Announces GBX 8.55 Dividend

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.55 ($0.11) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of YNGA stock opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.14) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,536.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,551.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £856.69 million and a PE ratio of -21.48. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 992 ($12.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,685 ($22.01).

In other Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. news, insider Simon Dodd sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,516 ($19.81), for a total value of £33,185.24 ($43,356.73).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a report on Thursday.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

