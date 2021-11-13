Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.81 million, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $128,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,209,216.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $765,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,111 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,412 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $974,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $629,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

