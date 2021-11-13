Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $558,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $394.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $287.87 and a 12 month high of $400.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

