Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $722,000 in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

