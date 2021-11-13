Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $668,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 139,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 36.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

