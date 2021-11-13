Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $581,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after buying an additional 63,744 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.33.

NYSE MHK opened at $177.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.76 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.