Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $48.25 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $55.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

