Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.31. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

