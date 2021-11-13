xSigma Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges (SIG)

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One xSigma coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xSigma has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. xSigma has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $140,632.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00224141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About xSigma

xSigma (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 13,454,180 coins and its circulating supply is 8,970,977 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

