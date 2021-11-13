XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) PT Raised to $87.00 at Citigroup

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $53.40 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.27% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

XPEV has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.31.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $48.53 on Thursday. XPeng has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 420.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 88.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of XPeng by 133.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

