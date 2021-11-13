XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,246.16

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,246.16 ($68.54) and traded as high as GBX 5,350 ($69.90). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 5,250 ($68.59), with a volume of 23,993 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPP shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of XP Power in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get XP Power alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,286.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,246.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 28.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 0.41%. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

In other XP Power news, insider Andy Sng sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,675 ($74.14), for a total value of £48,521.25 ($63,393.32).

XP Power Company Profile (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.