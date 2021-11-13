Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives $193.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,100 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Xilinx by 49.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 16.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Xilinx by 9.2% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 63.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $5.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,812,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,380. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.04. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $216.63.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

