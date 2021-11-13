Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Down 6.7%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.54 and last traded at $31.54. 11,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 744,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XENE. TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.83.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after buying an additional 1,163,931 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 141,299 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,957,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 64,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

