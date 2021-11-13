Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.61) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XNCR. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.11.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.49 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $58.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 798.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Xencor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 69,511 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 3,364.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

