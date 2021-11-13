Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.22.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Shares of XBC opened at C$9.98 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.