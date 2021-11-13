X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $55,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $68,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,612 shares of company stock worth $166,321. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $66,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

