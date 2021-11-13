Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $101.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.33. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

