WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$190.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$155.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$166.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$179.46.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$181.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. The firm has a market cap of C$21.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$162.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$149.13. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$89.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.94.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 5.7700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

