WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSPOF. Raymond James lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.80.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $144.51 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $70.59 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.92 and a 200-day moving average of $121.60.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.