WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 25.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,120 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,747 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 80.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 98,018 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 35.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $54.85 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

