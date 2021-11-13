Wrapped NXM Price Tops $70.73 on Major Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $70.73 or 0.00110821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $118.61 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.71 or 0.00225164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00090044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

WNXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

