Wrapped BNB Price Tops $649.57 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $649.57 or 0.01004194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $3.46 billion and approximately $2.31 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00073047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00074055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00098421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,647.38 or 0.07184610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,505.43 or 0.99722102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,328,420 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars.

