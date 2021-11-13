World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Raised to $66.00 at Citigroup

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.36. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

