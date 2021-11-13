Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

WWW traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 444,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,961 shares of company stock valued at $147,185 over the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Wolverine World Wide worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

