Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Sells $23,604.21 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Amy M. Klimek sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $23,604.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.07. 444,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

