WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

NYSE:WNS opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. WNS has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of WNS by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WNS by 90.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 42,697 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WNS by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

