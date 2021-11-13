WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WM Technology’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.33. 8,264,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.58. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that WM Technology will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.