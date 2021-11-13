WinCash Price Hits $0.13 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 121.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. WinCash has a market cap of $190,521.50 and approximately $25.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WinCash has traded 129.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

