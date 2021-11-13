William Blair Weighs in on Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Poseida Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.77) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

PSTX opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $455.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,953 shares of company stock worth $632,735. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

