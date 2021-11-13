William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Privia Health Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.79). William Blair also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $768,803.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,779 shares of company stock worth $1,162,237.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

