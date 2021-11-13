William Blair Comments on Engagesmart Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ESMT)

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Engagesmart in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Engagesmart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

ESMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Engagesmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of ESMT opened at $28.00 on Friday. Engagesmart has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.