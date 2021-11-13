WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) PT Raised to C$5.00 at National Bankshares

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WildBrain in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

Get WildBrain alerts:

WLDBF stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.