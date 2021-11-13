Whiteheart Hits One Day Trading Volume of $87,884.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $87,884.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $556.50 or 0.00858738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78467568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00072431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00074559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,654.08 or 0.07181729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,669.72 or 0.99792012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

