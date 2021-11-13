WHALE (WHALE) Price Reaches $20.02 on Major Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, WHALE has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for $20.02 or 0.00031193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $138.26 million and $644,222.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00072951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00074134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00097569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,610.02 or 0.07182272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,184.40 or 0.99997301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.