WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WRK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $62.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in WestRock by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in WestRock by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,498 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,936,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,496,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WestRock by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

