WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WestRock in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.77.

WRK stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 587,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,566,000 after buying an additional 127,004 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $380,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 80.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -39.53%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

