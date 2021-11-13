WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

WRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Get WestRock alerts:

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,080. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.36. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in WestRock in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 94.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.