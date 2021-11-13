Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $879.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 66,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

