West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $438.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical exited third-quarter 2021 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to gain from both its segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products, which have been contributing to the top-line growth for quite some time. Backed by the strength shown in the quarter under review, the company raised the 2021 outlook, which instills further confidence. The company’s high-value products (HVP) continue to drive higher gross and operating margins. It continues to see strong uptake of HVP components, which include Westar, FluroTec, Envision and NovaPure offerings along with Daikyo’s Crystal Zenith. Shares of West Pharmaceutical have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Yet, forex woes and information security breaches remain headwinds.”

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $419.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

