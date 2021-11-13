Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,576 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.21% of Werner Enterprises worth $36,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 417.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 60.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 173.2% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 119,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 75,758 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $13,326,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $5,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $47.05 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

WERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

