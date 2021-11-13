Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues Earnings Results

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Wendy’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.790-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

In other news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 50,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $1,166,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

