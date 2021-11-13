Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 168,106 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,367,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 168,106 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $169,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 125.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 215,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after acquiring an additional 120,315 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,421,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 544,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,323,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $288,100,000 after buying an additional 385,333 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.92 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day moving average of $119.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.69.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.