Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 15,435 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,530,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Enbridge worth $141,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 95.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $49,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.