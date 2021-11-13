Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 101,614 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101,614 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.36% of Agilent Technologies worth $159,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 599,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 554,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,398 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A opened at $160.88 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.19 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

