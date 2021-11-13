Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $153.30 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 27.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527,746 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $153,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.72. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

