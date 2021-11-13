Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.79% of WNS worth $149,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of WNS by 27.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 252,930 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 18.4% during the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 38.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25. WNS has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

