Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,329 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,826 shares of company stock worth $1,058,774 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.32. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welbilt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

